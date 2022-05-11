Imphal: Caretaker mayor L Lokeshwor announced that all unregistered shop owners in the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) jurisdiction should register for a shop licence by May 25, failing which strict legal action will be taken.

L Lokeshwor said that in Imphal that all shops in the IMC's jurisdiction should get a shop licence by registering with IMC. The move is necessary, he said, because the number of shops is growing, from small stalls to wholesalers' stores.

Lokeswar stated that an increasing number of shops, ranging from small to whole seller shops, require a shop licence.

Lokeshwor stated that once the deadline set by IMC officials has passed, they will launch a search for unregistered shops, with any shop found unregistered at IMC facing legal action.

Lokeshwor also clarified that IMC is yet to invite applications for the shops constructed on the first floor of three Khwairamband Ima markets. “The allegation that some officials are taking a sum of Rs 10 lakh in order to occupy one shop is baseless. If any person, including officials of IMC etc. is found to be involved in such activity, then they will be punished under strict law,” he added.

Lokeshwor said there are more than 300 stalls constructed on the first floor of three Ima markets and construction work is almost complete.

He further said that the IMC officials are continuing its drive to make Imphal city clean and appealed to the people to cooperate by registering themselves at a mobile waste collection service (door-to-door waste collection).

Meanwhile on May 6, the Department of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) has requested municipal authorities that the trade license (TL) of those optical shops conducted by unqualified individuals be revoked.