Representatives of Imphal's Dhanamanjuri University Students’ Union (DMUSU), on July 19 called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, at Raj Bhavan, Imphal to express their gratitude for her prompt and decisive actions in facilitating the declaration of results for the direct recruitment of various posts at the university.

The students thanked the governor for her unwavering support and commitment to the welfare of the students and the overall development of the university as "her timely intervention has been instrumental in addressing key concerns and ensuring a smooth recruitment process".

Further, the governor assured the students that she remains dedicated to addressing issues related to the students and the university.

Meanwhile, a team of faculty members representing DMU Selected Assistant Professor Association also called on Governor Anusuiya Uikey and conveyed their sincere appreciation for her swift and decisive actions in enabling the announcement of results for the direct recruitment of various positions at Dhanamanjuri University.

The press release stated, "The delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting the non-declaration of results for two subjects – Botany and Physics and the reason behind the non-declaration. They pointed out that while seventy-five out of eighty-three assistant professor positions have been filled across various departments; eight selected assistant professors from Botany and Physics departments are yet to receive their appointment letters. The delegation requested the Governor to take the necessary steps to expedite the declaration of these results."

The Manipur governor congratulated Justice N Kotiswar Singh on his historic appointment as the first Supreme Court Judge from Manipur.