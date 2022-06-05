MANIPUR: Imphal was jolted awake this morning by a powerful IED blast. According to reports, the explosion happened outside the Little Flower School. The IED was placed near the school's entrance.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter. More information is awaited.

In an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in central Manipur’s Thoubal district on May 31, killed one person and four others were injured.