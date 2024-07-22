The blockade along the Imphal-Yairipok road, launched three days ago by the All Kongba Road United Clubs' Organisation (AKRUCO), shows no sign of abating as residents express their frustration over the deteriorating condition of the road. The protest, which began on July 20, targets the government's inaction on road repairs, specifically between Kongba Bridge and Keirao.

Local residents, particularly from Kongba Thongkhong to Keirao Bitra Khunou Salam, have rallied in large numbers, blocking the road by stacking logs and burning tyres. The blockade permits only essential services and school transport vehicles to pass through, severely disrupting regular traffic.

The Imphal-Yairipok road has long suffered from poor maintenance, with the worst conditions reported between Kongba and Yairipok. Despite repeated appeals to the Chief Minister and the Works Minister, the road's repair work has been stalled for months, exacerbating commuter difficulties.

AKRUCO's ultimatum to authorities demanded road repairs by July 19, failing which the blockade would continue indefinitely. Protesters emphasize that this road is crucial for several Assembly Constituencies, highlighting its importance for local livelihoods. They express deep frustration over the government's perceived neglect of their urgent needs.

One protester said, "The Imphal-Yairipok road is vital for our daily lives, yet it remains neglected and full of potholes. Our repeated appeals have gone unanswered, forcing us to take drastic measures."