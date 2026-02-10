Manipur imposes five-day internet shutdown in Ukhrul amid fears of social media–fuelled unrest

The Manipur government on February 10 ordered a temporary suspension of internet and data services across Ukhrul district for five days, citing apprehensions that social media could be misused to fuel unrest amid a volatile law and order situation.

According to an official order issued by the Home Department, Government of Manipur, the decision was taken after reviewing the prevailing situation in Ukhrul district and its possible linkage with the unrestricted operation of internet services. The order notes that there is a serious apprehension that anti-social elements may use social media platforms extensively to circulate images, posts and video messages capable of inciting public passions, potentially leading to loss of life, damage to public or private property and widespread disturbance to public tranquillity and communal harmony.

The order, dated February 10, 2026, states that inflammatory material and false rumours could be transmitted through social media, messaging services, SMS and dongle-based internet, thereby aggravating the situation on the ground. In view of these concerns, the government decided to impose a temporary suspension and curbing of internet and data services, including broadband, VPN and VSAT services, across the entire revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district.

Invoking powers under Rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, the Governor of Manipur ordered the suspension with immediate effect from 11:30 am on February 10. The restrictions will remain in force for five days as a preventive and precautionary measure, the order said.

All internet service providers operating in the state have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order. The government also warned that any person found guilty of violating the suspension orders would be liable for legal action. Given the emergent nature of the situation, the order was passed ex-parte and was directed to be published through the press and electronic media for public information.

The suspension follows a formal request made by the District Magistrate of Ukhrul, Ashish Das, IAS, who wrote to the Commissioner (Home), Government of Manipur, seeking immediate suspension of internet services in the district. In his communication, the district magistrate pointed to recent developments that had resulted in significant disturbances, posing a threat to public safety and peace. He stressed that temporarily suspending internet services was imperative to prevent the spread of misinformation that could further escalate tensions.

The Home Department’s order was signed by N. Ashok Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home), Government of Manipur. Copies of the order have been forwarded to senior officials, including the Director General of Police, heads of telecom and IT departments, and nodal officers of mobile and internet service providers for immediate implementation.

Ukhrul, a sensitive hill district in Manipur, has witnessed periodic tensions in the past, and authorities have frequently cited the role of social media in amplifying rumours during unrest. The latest suspension once again brings into focus the state’s reliance on internet shutdowns as a tool to maintain law and order, even as such measures continue to spark debate over their impact on daily life, access to information and essential services.