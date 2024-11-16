The Manipur government has announced a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services across seven districts to curb the spread of inflammatory material and maintain law and order.

The affected districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

The order, issued by the Home Department, took effect at 5:15 PM on November 16, 2024, and will remain in force for two days.

It is intended to address concerns over the potential misuse of social media platforms and messaging services to circulate hate speech, incendiary videos, and false rumours, which could incite violence and disrupt communal harmony.

According to the order, anti-social elements might exploit social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) to mobilize agitators, spread disinformation, and incite unrest. The suspension aims to thwart these activities and prevent any loss of life or damage to property.



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"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain peace and communal harmony by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours," the statement read.

The suspension applies to all mobile data services, broadband connections (IILL and FTTH), VSATs, and VPN services in the specified districts. However, certain government offices and individuals with specific exemptions granted by the state government will retain access to lease lines and FTTH connections.

The state government has urged residents to remain calm and comply with the restrictions, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to restore peace and order.

This move comes amidst a series of measures to address the ongoing unrest in Manipur, including a total curfew in certain districts.