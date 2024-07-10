Security forces in Manipur arrested two individuals in possession of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Phaitol Village, Tamenglong District, on July 8, during the search operation and area domination exercises which are being regularly conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lunjakap Guite and Kaplal Singson.

From their possession, the personnel seized two SBBL guns, one .303 Rifle and one Pumpi bomb.

In a similar search operation and area domination, security personnel recovered a single barrel gun (country made), three improvised heavy mortar (Pumpi), four live cartridge bore marked 70 mm (local made), three empty cartridge bore and two empty cartridge for improvised Mortar from YC Hill, Saikot village, Churachandpur District.

From the Hill Range of village K Lhangnom, Kangpokpi district, one Carbine Machine Gun with magazine, two 12-Bore Gun (local made), one .303 Magazine, one HE-36 Hand Grenade, two 80 WP Smoke Grenades, one Stun Grenade, one Baofeng radio set, twenty-one live round ammunitions and nine blanks rounds were seized.

Meanwhile, the movement of 212 and 145 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items was ensured.

The security personnel in Manipur have been taking strict security measures in all vulnerable locations, while security convoy has been provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 118 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts across Manipur, both in the hill and the valley. The police also detained 85 persons in connection with violations.