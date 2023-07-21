In response to the disturbing women paraded naked incident in Manipur, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma has condemned the act, deeming it demeaning and expressing his strong stance against such appalling behavior. The CM has called for immediate and stringent action to be taken against those involved in the incident.

Addressing the incident, CM Conrad Sangma stated, "The incident in Manipur is very worrying. This is something that should not happen. The government should take strict action against those who have done this. Such incidents are absolutely not acceptable."

Underscoring the importance of accountability and justice, Chief Minister Sangma pledged to take proactive steps to ensure appropriate actions are taken as soon as possible. He stated, "I will write to the Chief Minister, the Home Ministry, and the Prime Minister as well. We must be aware that we have been doing that. In the last all-party meeting, we also discussed matters relating to violence in Manipur. The video is indeed very disturbing, and all measures and strong action must be taken against the culprits."

Disturbed by the shocking visuals of women being paraded naked in Manipur surfacing online, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on July 20 expressed his shock over the incident.

Calling the incident brutal, merciless and heinous, the Chief Minister urged the Central Government to immediately restore peace in the violence-hit state of Manipur.

Saying that the violence in Manipur not only affect the neighbouring state, but the entire country as a whole, Zoramthanga observed that the situation in the state has just got worse.

"Brutal violence in Manipur not only affect the neighbouring state but even the whole country. Situations seem to have worsened!" wrote Zoramthanga on Twitter.