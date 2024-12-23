The indefinite relay hunger strike organised by the Uripok Apunba Lup and Uripok Apunba Nupi Lup at Uripok Canteen Crossing enters its 38th day.

The protest is being organised with the demand to arrest and punish those responsible for the abduction and killing of three women and three children in Jiribam.

One of the protesters said that the relay hunger strike had exceeded one month and that today marked the 38th day. But the state government has yet to apprehend those involved in this heinous crime which is very unfortunate.



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Expressing concern over the safety and security of women and children, the protesters said that there are stringent national laws and regulations to protect women and children and prevent crimes against them. However such protections don’t reach the state of Manipur.

The protesters also expressed their commitment to continue the relay hunger strike until and unless their demand is fulfilled.

It may be mentioned that family members of six people from the Meitei community including three children were kidnapped and brutally killed in Manipur's Jiribam district by Kuki militants last month.

After the tragic incident, tension flared up. Later after some days of protest, the situation was controlled.