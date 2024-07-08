The Independent People’s Tribunal on Manipur, convened by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), gathered in Delhi on July 6 and 7 to hear harrowing personal testimonies from survivors and victims of the prolonged ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur since May 3, 2023.

Prior to the Delhi hearings, a delegation of Jury Members and Secretariat members visited Manipur in late May and June 2024. They traversed through affected districts such as Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Imphal, Kangpokpi, Kakching, Senapati, and others to document firsthand accounts from survivors across diverse communities. The team also visited several Relief Camps to interact with displaced individuals, including schoolchildren, women, and elderly residents, in addition to holding discussions with government officials and security personnel.

The Tribunal gathered testimonies from internally displaced persons and representatives of various ethnic groups including Kukis, Meiteis, Nagas, Pangals, and others. Advocates, journalists, healthcare professionals, scholars, activists, and community leaders also shared their insights and perspectives on the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Established on March 15, 2024, in response to the escalating violence and governance challenges in Manipur, the Tribunal aims to address issues of constitutional governance, distrust towards governmental roles, controversies surrounding security force responses, and concerns over militant group activities and vigilante actions.

The Tribunal’s objectives include documenting human rights violations, especially concerning loss of life, sexual violence, and violence against vulnerable groups. It seeks to analyze the performance of constitutional authorities in preventing violence, ensuring access to justice, investigating crimes, and upholding the rule of law. Additionally, the role of security agencies, government functionaries, and independent institutions in protecting human rights will be scrutinized.

In light of the deep polarization and precarious environment prevailing in Manipur, the Tribunal aspires to restore confidence and trust in constitutional principles and institutions. It aims to compile its findings into a comprehensive "Report to the Nation" in the coming months, outlining recommendations for accountability, justice, and reconciliation in Manipur.

For further updates and developments from the Independent People’s Tribunal on Manipur, stay tuned to PUCL’s forthcoming announcements and reports.