To address the escalating tensions in Manipur's Jiribam district, the INDIA Bloc convened a crucial meeting on June 17 at Congress Bhavan, Imphal. Chaired by K. Meghachandra Singh, President of MPCC Manipur, the gathering included prominent leaders from AAP, AIFB, AITC, CPI, CPI (M), INC, JD (U), NCP, RSP, and SS (UBT).

The meeting focused on the pressing need to restore peace and normalcy in Jiribam, a region currently gripped by unrest. A unified stance emerged as members unanimously agreed to seek immediate discussions with the Hon'ble Governor and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Manipur. Formal requests for appointments have been dispatched to both offices, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Dr. Kh. Loken Singh, JD (U), highlighted the critical importance of deploying adequate state forces to Jiribam, underscoring the responsibility to ensure safety and security for all residents. The INDIA Bloc's appeal to the state leadership underscores their commitment to resolving the crisis swiftly and effectively.

"We urge swift action to restore peace in Jiribam and across Manipur," stated Ksh. Shanta Singh, Convenor of INDIA Bloc Manipur. The bloc's collective appeal seeks immediate measures to normalize the situation and uphold the state's integrity.