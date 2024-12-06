The INDIA Bloc, Manipur has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting him to visit Manipur before the year ends. The unit also raised three key demands.

In its memorandum, the team, led by Ksh. Shanta Singh, Convenor of the INDIA Bloc Manipur, and Keisham Meghachandra Singh, President of the Manipur Congress, stated that the people of the state have been waiting for PM Modi's visit since May 3, 2023, to express their concerns and voices of helplessness.

"As you are also aware that the turmoil has devastated the entire state with nearly a lakh of human population being internally displaced and hundreds of human lives being taken away, leaving the entire state into a complete chaos," the panel stated in the memorandum.

The party also informed that the continued violence in the state has further escalated the turmoil with unprecedented pain, trauma, fear and complete helplessness among the people of Manipur.

The INDIA Bloc put forth three key demands in order to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur:

(1) PM Modi's visit in Manipur before 2024 ends.

(2) It was suggested that if a visit to Manipur before the end of 2024 is not possible, an invitation be extended to all political parties from Manipur to meet at the office or official residence in New Delhi.

(3) It was also stated that the Prime Minister's direct involvement is crucial, as proactive engagement with the people of Manipur is seen as the key to bringing peace and normalcy to the state.

"We, therefore, humbly, plead for your visit in the state, at the earliest; as your visit, for the sake of humanity, would be of great strength in restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur. The people of Manipur are longing to meet you on the soil of Manipur," the team stated on behalf of the people of Manipur and also on behalf of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Manipur.