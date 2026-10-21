The INDIA bloc in Manipur has urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killing of three Meitei civilians and injuries to three others in an alleged attack by suspected Kuki militants in Imphal East district on October 19.

In a memorandum submitted to the governor, the opposition alliance called for immediate intervention to address the continuing violence in the state, enforce the rule of law and restore peace within a fixed timeframe.

The memorandum referred to the alleged attack at Khongbal Sunurok Uyok hill range under Sagolmang Police Station, describing it as another indication of the deteriorating security situation in Manipur.

The alliance said the state had continued to witness killings, abductions, arson and displacement since May 3, 2023, despite the formation of the government led by Y Khemchand Singh on February 4, 2026.

“Such claims stand in stark contrast to the continuing bloodshed, insecurity and suffering endured by the people of Manipur,” the memorandum stated, questioning the government's ability to protect lives and property.

It also cited several other incidents, including the killings of three Thadou missionaries near Kotlen, the Tronglaobi incident, the reported kidnapping and killing of six Naga porters at Leilon Vaiphei, and alleged incidents of violence in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts. The alliance further referred to reports of killings and the beheading of Liangmai Naga persons at Makui.

The INDIA bloc said the recurring incidents raised questions about the effectiveness of the state's security arrangements and its commitment to restoring peace.

The memorandum outlined four key demands: the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the October 19 attack, stronger security measures to protect civilians, strict enforcement of Suspension of Operations (SoO) ground rules, and a time-bound plan to restore peace and normalcy.

On the SoO arrangements, the alliance called for impartial enforcement of the ground rules governing armed groups and urged authorities to ensure that cadres remained within designated camps. It also sought effective monitoring to prevent the misuse of weapons and involvement in unlawful activities.

The bloc further demanded a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced people, the protection of vulnerable communities and the safe return of affected families to their homes. It called for regular progress reports and transparent accountability mechanisms to ensure that government assurances translated into action.

“The situation demands urgent, decisive and accountable action,” the memorandum said, urging the governor to intervene within the constitutional framework and ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

The memorandum was signed by representatives of the Congress, CPI(M), SS(UBT), AIFB, AITC, CPI, AAP, NCP(SP) and RSP in Manipur.