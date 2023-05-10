Indian Army along with Assam Rifles have significantly re-engineered the security architecture and numerous resources have been infused in Manipur, especially against the backdrop of the prevailing security situation in which normalcy has now commenced to show visible manifestation and people are now returning to their homes and reunification of stranded people with their loved ones has commenced.

In particular, Indian Army is leaving no stone unturned to undertake surveillance of areas not only in the hinterland but also along the Indo Myanmar Border. Round-the-clock surveillance through Unmanned Aerial Vehicles with specific tasking, employment of MI 17 and Cheetah helicopters of the Air Force and Army and numerous foot patrols & flag marches to restore the confidence of locals on the ground are being resorted to.

Also Read: Manipur: Law and order improving in the state, but victims still struggle with trauma and uncertainty

A total of 128 Army and Assam Rifles columns, unmanned aerial vehicles and other aerial surveillance assets in adequate numbers to undertake 24x7 surveillance have been pressed into action.

As Manipur slowly rises up to the peaceful and tranquil atmosphere amongst all communities hitherto fore, inimical elements may once again attempt to spread malicious unverified content.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles remain committed to restoring complete normalcy at the earliest & would request all to disregard any malicious attempt to disturb harmony in the region through manipulated interpretation/ misrepresentation of facts.