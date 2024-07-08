The Indian Army and Manipur Police recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition during a joint search operation in the Imphal East district on Sunday. The Ministry of Defence for Manipur, Nagaland, and Southern Arunachal Pradesh confirmed the recovery in an official release.

The operation was initiated based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of arms and ammunition in the fringe areas of Imphal East. "A joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched an extensive search operation on July 7," the release stated.

Given the complexity of the terrain, an Army Explosive Detection Dog was deployed to assist the search team. The operation resulted in the recovery of significant weaponry, including one Heavy Caliber (70mm) Launcher, two 9mm Pistols, one 12 Bore-Single Barrel Gun, one Improvised Grenade Launcher, six Grenades, two Tube Launchers, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

"The captured arms, ammunition, and war-like stores have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation," the release added.