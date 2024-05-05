A joint team of Indian Army and Manipur Police on May 5 launched a search operation after receiving specific information about presence of arms and ammunition in Sangaithel under Imphal (W) of Manipur seizing arms and ammunition.

In a post on X, earlier known as Twitter, Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Nagaland, Manipur & Southern Arunachal Pradesh wrote that the police personnel acted in a specific tip off and recovered ammunition consisting of a carbine, grenades, a pistol and war-like items.

They further informed that the police recovered one 9mm carbine, one 9mm Pistol, four grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

Further details are awaited as investigation is under way.