In a significant step towards countering Drug Abuse among youth, Indian Army personnel conducted an awareness drive on ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ on 26 June 2024.

The initiative aimed to underscore the Indian Army's commitment to create awareness and educate the youth of Manipur.

A lecture was conducted on the occasion along poster making competition with an aim to educate the Youth and Parents about the harmful effects of drug abuse.



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The event was attended by 120 students & 7 teachers of Moirangpurel High School, Imphal East district of Manipur.

The event also included an interactive session with a doctor in which the students & locals/parents actively participated and asked queries related to Drug Abuse.

The winners of the poster-making competition were also felicitated by the Indian Army personnel.

The event highlights the Indian Army's effort to eradicate the harmful effect of drugs in society & focus on the overall development & growth of young students in Manipur through such Youth Engagement programme.