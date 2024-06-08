The Indian Army's Spear Corps, in collaboration with Lamlai Police Station and Chalou Youth Football Club, successfully organized the Chalou Knockout Football Tournament 2024. The event took place at Lamlai Chalou Village in Imphal East District and aimed to engage and promote local youth talent aged between 15 and 25 years.

The tournament, which kicked off on June 3, 2024, saw enthusiastic participation from 24 teams representing 15 villages in the region. Over six days, a total of 25 matches were played, providing a vibrant platform for young footballers to showcase their skills and foster a spirit of camaraderie.

The grand finale of the tournament featured a match between Sawumbong Students Club and Lamlai Football Club. In an exciting showdown, Lamlai Football Club emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline. The winning team was awarded the Championship Trophy, medals, and a cash prize of Rs. 25,000. The runner-up team, Sawumbong Students Club, received a cash prize of Rs. 15,000.

Individual accolades were also presented during the closing ceremony. Manohormayum Bigyananda Sharma of Lamlai Football Club was honored with the 'Man of the Match' and 'Best Player' awards, while Satish Khonjenbam of Sawumbong Students Club was recognized as the 'Best Goalkeeper.'

The closing ceremony featured a cultural event that added to the festive atmosphere of the tournament. The successful organization of this first-of-its-kind event by the Indian Army highlights the strong synergy and camaraderie between the Indian Army, local youth, and State Police Forces.