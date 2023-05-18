The Indian Army in an operation along the foothills of Imphal East recovered explosives and a remote initiation mechanism for IEDs in Bungbal Khullen village on May 17.

As per sources, the army recovered 3 Kg TNT, 15 Electric Detonators, 4 Circuits and Remote Firing Device.

Thi is a developing story.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Assam Rifles jawan injured while trying to defuse IED

Earlier on May 12, an Assam Rifles jawan sustained minor injuries while trying to defuse an explosive at the Saiton village in Bishnupur district.

As per sources, at around 4:15 AM one OR of Assam Rifles sustained minor injury while diffusing a locally fabricated IED in Saiton village.