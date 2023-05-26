The Indigenious Tribal Women Forum (ITWF) of Manipur on May 25 penned an open letter to Kuldiep Singh, the Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur, calling for the implementation of a ban on Meitei radical outfits and appropriate measures against state officials found to support these groups. The letter highlights concerns over the portrayal of village defenders as militants and the lack of action against perpetrators of violence against the Kuki Zo tribes.

In the letter, the ITWF expresses astonishment over Singh's categorization of village defenders as aggressors while overlooking the extensive damage caused by Meitei mobs such as Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun. They emphasize the need for accountability for the atrocities committed against the Kuki Zo community, pointing out the lack of action against the perpetrators and their unrestricted presence in Imphal city.

The ITWF urges immediate action to address the underlying issues between the two communities and ensure justice for the victims. They call for the disbandment of state police and state police commando outposts in Kuki Zo areas due to their alleged involvement in ethnic cleansing. The forum also emphasizes the need to ban Meitei radical outfits and hold N Biren Singh (CM) and Sanajaoba Leisemba (MP) accountable for their alleged support to these groups.

The open letter highlights the importance of establishing and enforcing robust security measures for the protection of Kuki Zo villages. It calls for the removal of Meitei militants from the ravaged Kuki villages and combing operations to seize illegal firearms. The ITWF also demands accountability from Deputy Commissioners for granting backdated gun licenses and urges appropriate legal action against state forces involved in collaborating with Meitei mobs.

The forum urges the arrest of culprits involved in vandalizing, looting, burning houses, churches, and vehicles, as well as committing acts of rape and murder. It emphasizes the need for prompt action in addressing recurring incidents of arson targeting Kuki settlements and villages. The letter concludes with a plea to ensure the identification and prosecution of the murderers to send a clear message against such acts of violence.