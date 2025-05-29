M. Asnikumar Singh, former Chairman of the Loktak Development Authority and senior spokesperson of the BJP Manipur unit, met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at his official residence in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss critical infrastructure initiatives aimed at fostering peace, connectivity, and economic growth in Manipur.

The high-level meeting underscored the urgent need to accelerate development and stabilize the socio-economic environment in the state, particularly in light of its prevailing challenges. Discussions centered around sustainable development strategies, including tourism-led employment generation and strengthening road and transport infrastructure, especially in underserved and remote areas.

According to an official release, Asnikumar Singh presented a detailed proposal addressing long-standing connectivity bottlenecks in the Thanga constituency. The proposal covers several key regions such as Arong Tera, Laphupat, Komlakhong, and surrounding areas in Bishnupur, Imphal West, Kakching, and Thoubal districts—areas that have historically suffered from difficult terrain and infrastructure deficits.

Key components of the proposal include:

Expansion and upgradation of the Moirang–Thanga Road, considered a strategic corridor vital to the local populace.

Construction of a new bridge over Loktak Lake, aimed at connecting Mukap, Mandha, and Chingthi for enhanced inter-regional mobility.

Integration of a 37-kilometre road segment into National Highway-2, elevating its national strategic and economic relevance.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Singh stated that the initiative is designed to transform the Thanga constituency, located within the culturally and economically rich Moirang Sub-division, by:

Improving overall connectivity and ease of transport;

Boosting eco and heritage tourism;

Strengthening hospitality and service industries;

Creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, particularly for youth and rural communities.

He further noted that the proposal aligns with the Government of India’s Act East Policy, aiming to bolster inter-state and sub-regional connectivity across national and international trade corridors within the Indo-Pacific framework.

Singh also appreciated the Union Minister’s response, sharing that Gadkari attentively reviewed the proposal, acknowledged its critical importance, and directed ministry officials to expedite its evaluation under the External Assistance Programme (EAP). The Minister also assured full support for the project's execution.

The proposal has already received guidance and endorsement from the then Chief Minister of Manipur and the Minister of Public Works. The PWD Secretariat initiated necessary steps in January 2025, directing the Chief Engineer to prepare a Concept Note and Detailed Project Report (DPR).