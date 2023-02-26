Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed that the state government had issued an order for formation of population commission yesterday and process for state wide door to door survey started to detect illegal migrant.

He stated this on February 26 during his inspection visit at Manipur Olympian Park at Sangaithel. He also inspected newly constructed state highway from Sangaithel to Kotlen and checked a spot for installation of a water supply project at Langjing Manbi under Imphal West district.

N Biren Singh said that the state government ponder the influx of illegal migrant in the Manipur as matter of serious concern. Formation of new villages has been witnessing in some particular places of Manipur. In last few years, as many as 200 new villages was identified in Churachandpur district, around 500 in Kangpokpi district and some village in Tengnoupal.

The state government will verify whether all these new villages are formed by indigenous people after displacing from parents’ village or illegal-migrants.

He said that for carry out verification of illegal migrants and to deport them in their respective places, order was issued for formation of population commission. Process has started to detect illegal migrants in Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts as first phase. Similar survey will also carry out in remaining all the districts of Manipur.

He further said that the state government will not compromise anything related to encroachment of land in reserved forest and protected areas. Nobody can use reserved forest including state government as it comes under the purview of central government.

In case of protected forest as well, even state government is not entitled to use it without the permit of state forest department. People should at least know this basic information and stop encroachment of land in said site.

The changes of environment and ecology can be address successfully only when forest areas conserve, he added while assuring that state government will tolerate activities that can damage forest areas. The ongoing eviction process will continue in all the illegally encroached areas.