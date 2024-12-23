In a major operation against illegal drug cultivation, authorities in Manipur have destroyed 22 acres of poppy plantations in the Kangpokpi district.

The operation targeted poppy fields located in the Kotlen and Holjang villages along IT Road, with 5 acres cleared in Kotlen and 17 acres in Holjang.

The operation was carried out by a joint team comprising Kangpokpi District Police, A/155 CRPF, and E/112 CRPF, highlighting the coordinated efforts between local law enforcement and central security forces in the ongoing fight against the illegal drug trade in the region.



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This operation is part of the state's larger initiative to eradicate poppy cultivation and curb the production of illicit opiates, which contribute to the widespread drug abuse problem in the region.

The destruction of these plantations is seen as a decisive step in Manipur's war on drugs, reflecting the state's commitment to creating a drug-free environment.

In a statement, the Manipur government commended the joint forces for their efforts and reiterated the administration’s unwavering dedication to eradicating drug production and improving public health and safety in the state.