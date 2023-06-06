An intermittent firing has ensued between security forces and a group of insurgents in the violence hit areas of Sugnu and Serou in Manipur on June 6.

As per reports, security forces have effectively retaliated to the fire and an extensive area domination operation underway by Assam Rifles, Border Security Force and Manipur Police.

One BSF jawan has been reportedly injured during the intermittent firing while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gun shot wounds in general area Serou.

The injured Assam Rifles personnel have been evacuated by air to Mantripukhri. Search operations are underway in the tension area.

Also read : Will Shah’s visit bring a change to the ongoing violence in Manipur?