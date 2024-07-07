An internally displaced person was found dead by suicide in Kwakta Sericulture, Bishnupur district, Manipur, last night. The victim, identified as Angom Premkumar, had been living in a pre-fabricated house at the displacement facility amid ongoing conflicts in the region.

Authorities discovered Premkumar's body and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. "We are looking into all possible factors that might have led to this unfortunate event," a local official stated.

The violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, between the Meitei people, a majority living in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills. Government figures indicate that, as of May 3, 2024, the violence had claimed 221 lives and displaced 60,000 people. Over 1,000 individuals were injured, and 32 remain missing. The unrest led to the destruction of 4,786 houses and the vandalism of 386 religious structures, including temples and churches.

The violence was sparked by a controversy over an affirmative action measure. On April 14, 2023, the Manipur High Court ordered the state government to recommend the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe status, a decision later criticized by the Supreme Court. Protests by the All Tribal Students' Union Manipur on May 3 led to clashes between Kuki and Meitei groups, igniting widespread violence in the Churachandpur district and Bishnupur district.