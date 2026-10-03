Manipur: Internally displaced persons from Churachandpur seek resettlement before Sangai Festival

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Churachandpur have urged the Manipur government to prioritise their resettlement before proceeding with the Sangai Festival and the proposed reopening of border trade at Moreh, saying that assurances made for their rehabilitation have not been implemented. The demand was raised by the Meitei Society Churachandpur at a press conference after the organisation submitted a memorandum to the Governor, Chief Minister and state Home Minister seeking early resettlement of the displaced population.

The organisation said IDPs from both the hills and valley were assured during the President's Rule period that they would be resettled in phases, with the first phase to be completed by December 2025 and the remaining resettlement by March 31, 2026. According to the organisation, these timelines have not been met despite the formation of an elected government.

Meitei Society Churachandpur general secretary Ningthoujam Ramesh Singh alleged that no concrete steps had been taken towards resettlement and that displaced families continued to remain in relief camps while receiving government-sponsored assistance and schemes.

He said the prolonged stay in relief camps had created uncertainty among the displaced population and questioned claims that peace was returning to the state without the resettlement of IDPs.

“Until and unless IDPs are resettled, it is meaningless to say peace has returned in Manipur,” Singh said.

The organisation also raised concerns over movement restrictions between the valley and hill areas. Singh said civil society representatives and legislators from the Kuki community had visited valley districts and met the Chief Minister, but alleged that similar movement by people from the valley to hill districts remained restricted.

He called for equal freedom of movement for members of different communities, including access to Moreh, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and the National Highways.

“Just as members of the Kuki community are allowed free movement in Imphal, including access to the airport, hospitals and other valley areas, members of the Meitei and Naga communities should likewise be granted free movement in Moreh, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and along all National Highways,” he said.

The Meitei Society also questioned the proposed conduct of the Sangai Festival and the reopening of border trade at Moreh while thousands of people remain displaced. It said the government should focus on restoring normalcy and facilitating resettlement before undertaking such initiatives.

Singh said holding the Sangai Festival without first addressing the resettlement issue could create additional tensions, particularly if efforts were made to bring members of communities affected by the conflict together at the event without adequate security and confidence-building measures.

“Until the IDPs are provided with a secure place to live, the Sangai Festival should not be organised,” he said, urging the government and other stakeholders to prioritise peace-building and rehabilitation.

The demand comes amid continuing calls from civil society groups and displaced people in Manipur for the government to link the restoration of normalcy with the rehabilitation and resettlement of those displaced by the ethnic conflict. In September, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) also called for the Sangai Festival to be held only after peace was restored and IDPs were resettled.

Separately, a body representing traders and economic stakeholders has urged the government to reopen border trade at Moreh only after normalcy is restored and displaced residents are resettled