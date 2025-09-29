Manipur: Internally displaced teen found dead at Jiribam relief camp

A 13-year-old boy was found hanging inside the Jiribam Higher Secondary relief camp in the early hours of September 28 sending shockwaves among displaced families taking shelter in the camp.



The deceased, identified as a resident of Lamtai Khunou under Borobekra sub-division in Jiribam district, had been living at the camp after his family was forced to flee their village amid the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Their homes were reportedly destroyed during the unrest, leaving them with no choice but to seek shelter at the relief camp.



According to sources, the boy returned to the camp around 11 p.m. on Friday after attending a Lai Haraoba ritual in the nearby area. His lifeless body was discovered at approximately 2 a.m. inside the camp, prompting authorities and forensic experts to conduct an inquest.



The body was later sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. Following the procedure, the final rites were conducted in Jiribam on Saturday itself.



A case of Unnatural Death (UD) has been registered at the Jiribam police station, and further investigation is underway.