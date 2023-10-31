The Manipur government has extended the ban on internet by five more days until November 5.

The notification comes in after the previous ban on internet was to remain till October 31. As per a notification by the government, there is still a palpable risk of various social media platforms on the internet being misused to spread misinformation and create an untoward situation.

The notification further talked of the imminent danger of loss of life and damage to public property over the risk of misuse of social media platforms and mobile messaging services. It also mentioned that these platforms can be used to spread hate speech which can have serious repercussions on the law and order situation in Manipur.

The extension of the ban on internet comes at a time when a Meitei police officer was killed earlier today in Moreh by armed miscreants. The development has raised concerns that internet can be used to spread misinformation and even stroke communal flames leading to a law and order scenario.