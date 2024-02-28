The Manipur government on February 28 restored mobile internet services in the state's Churachandpur district.

In a notification, the District Magistrate, Churachandpur informed that the incidents of violence have comparatively lessened in the Churachandpur District, and the law and order situation has improved and further requested to relax the suspension of Internet service, mobile data services and internet/data services through VPN in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur District in view of the positive development.

Further, the Government of Manipur has revoked the orders issued regarding the suspension of Mobile data Services under Rules 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 and hereby orders the restoration of Internet service, mobile data services and internet/data services through VPN in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur District with effect from 28-02-2024, reads the notification.



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All Mobile Service providers are hereby directed to ensure compliance with this order.

Earlier on February 26, a Home Department order issued said the “state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in Churachandpur district decided to continue suspension of internet services, mobile data services and internet services through VPN throughout the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district till March 2.

The state government on February 16 ordered the temporary suspension of internet services in Churachandpur district for five days after a mob entered the district office complexes of the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner and engaged in vandalism and torched government properties.

Two persons were killed in a clash with security forces when a mob barged into the mini-secretariat to protest the suspension of a head constable after a purported video of him with armed miscreants went viral on social media.