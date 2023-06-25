The government of Manipur has extended the suspension of internet connection in the state for an additional five days until June 30. This decision comes amidst concerns over incidents and the potential misuse of social media platforms by anti-social elements, leading to law and order disturbances.

The Director General of Police in Manipur, in a letter bearing No.IC/11(163)/2008-PHQ(Pt) dated 24-06-2023, reported the continued occurrence of incidents that could potentially disrupt public tranquility and communal harmony. The letter further emphasized the need to prevent the transmission of images, hate speech, and inciting video messages through social media, which could have severe repercussions on the state's law and order situation.

The authorities express apprehension about the spread of inflammatory material and false rumors, which may lead to loss of life, damage to public/private property, and disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony. Consequently, the government aims to take necessary measures to maintain peace, communal harmony, and public order by curbing the dissemination of disinformation and false rumors through social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other electronic devices such as tablets, computers, and mobile phones. Bulk SMS services will also be temporarily halted to prevent the mobilization of agitators and demonstrators.

In accordance with the powers conferred under Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, the government has decided to extend the suspension of mobile data services, internet/data services (including broadband), and internet/data services through VSATS of Bharatnet Phase-II, excluding those exempted by the government or permitted by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis. All mobile service providers have been directed to comply with this order.

This suspension order aims to ensure the preservation of peace, public order, and the peaceful coexistence of the people in Manipur. It will remain in effect for the next five days, commencing immediately until 3:00 P.M. on 30-06-2023.

The order has been asked to widely publicized through press and electronic media to inform the public. It is essential to note that any violation of this order will be subject to legal action, as mandated by the authorities.