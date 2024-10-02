In response to the deteriorating law and order situation in Ukhrul District, Manipur, where violence and exchange of gunfire have been reported, the state government has taken decisive measures to prevent further escalation.

With reports of casualties and mounting concerns over the potential misuse of social media platforms, authorities fear that anti-social elements may exploit these channels to spread hate speech, incendiary images, and videos, which could inflame public sentiment and worsen the crisis.

To prevent such incidents and ensure communal harmony, the government has invoked Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. This move aims to curb the spread of misinformation, false rumors, and the mobilization of agitators via platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others.

As of 1:20 P.M. on October 2, a one-day suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSATs, broadband (IILL & FTTH), and VPNs, has been enforced across Ukhrul District.

Exemptions have been made for essential services, including certain lease lines and FTTH connections for the District Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) offices, with additional exemptions granted by the state government on a case-by-case basis.

The order was issued ex-parte in light of the urgency and will be reviewed within 24 hours. Any individual found violating this order will face legal consequences.

Also read: Manipur: Tensions erupt in Ukhrul over land dispute, movement restricted to maintain law and order