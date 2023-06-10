In an update on the situation in Manipur, the Minister of Information and Public Relation, Dr Sapam Ranjan, announced that normalcy is gradually returning to the state, with no untoward incidents reported today. Speaking at a press conference held at the conference hall of DIPR, Minister Ranjan highlighted the measures taken to restore peace and ensure the safety of the people.

Addressing the media, Minister Ranjan stated that a total of 114 companies of various central forces have been deployed in strategic locations across Manipur. Joint combing operations are underway in both the hill and valley areas, resulting in significant recoveries. To date, 53 arms, 39 bombs, and 74 ammunition have been seized. Additionally, 990 arms and 13,526 ammunition have been recovered from snatchers.

To ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential needs, Minister Ranjan informed that the Khongsang Railway Station will be operational within seven to 10 days. In the meantime, all basic requirements are being imported through National Highway 37. So far, 2,370 trucks loaded with essential items have arrived in Imphal. Adequate fuel stocks are available for the next 15 days.

Minister Ranjan also mentioned the Helicopter Service, which was announced by the Union Home Minister during his recent visit to Manipur. The service will operate on-demand between Imphal to Moreh, Imphal to Kangpokpi, and Imphal to Churachandpur.

Regarding relief camps, guidelines for their management have been released, and MLAs and government officials are regularly visiting these camps. Currently, there are 349 relief camps with a total of 50,648 people taking shelter. The state government is committed to providing healthcare services, including immunization programs for children and mental health care services.

In order to maintain banking services, out of the total 242 bank branches in Manipur, 198 branches are open and operational. To support individuals facing bank loans, the state government will announce a moratorium of six months.

Minister Ranjan appealed to the people of Manipur to extend their support in bringing peace at the earliest.