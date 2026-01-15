Manipur: IPS officer Dr Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh honoured with Chief of Army Staff Commendation 2026

Dr Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh, IPS, Commandant of the 6th India Reserve Battalion and Superintendent of Police, Special Commando Unit, has been conferred the Chief of Army Staff Commendation 2026.

The prestigious honour was officially announced on January 15, 2026, as part of the Army Day 2026 celebrations, underscoring Dr Singh’s outstanding professional contributions and his role in strengthening coordination between civil police forces and the Army in critical operational environments.

According to official sources, the commendation acknowledges Dr Singh’s distinguished service, operational excellence, and commitment to national security, particularly in challenging and sensitive regions. His leadership of elite police and commando units has been marked by strategic precision, discipline, and a strong emphasis on professionalism.

The Chief of Army Staff Commendation is awarded to officers who demonstrate exceptional dedication and performance in areas that significantly enhance security preparedness and operational effectiveness. Dr Singh’s selection for the honour places him among a distinguished group of officers recognised at the national level for their service.