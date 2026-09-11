‘Manipur is a stunning place’: US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets CM Khemchand

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Mantripukhri, Imphal, on Friday and discussed tourism, development and the potential for greater visibility of the state.

During the meeting, Gor described Manipur as a “stunning place” with remarkable natural beauty. He also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on the development of the Northeast, saying such attention was important for a diverse country like India.

The US envoy enquired about the number of tourists visiting Manipur and discussed the state’s tourism potential.

Gor also spoke about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, describing it as a special bond that, according to him, goes beyond a conventional relationship between two heads of government. He said President Trump personally valued the relationship.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh invited the US Ambassador to attend the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival 2026, the state’s flagship tourism and cultural event.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister described India as a “mini world” and Manipur as a “mini India”, highlighting the state’s 36 communities and its cultural diversity.

Khemchand also identified tourism and allied sectors as areas with significant potential for development in the state.

Gor was accompanied by US Consul General in Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by senior state officials led by Manipur Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur.