‘Manipur is an active volcano’: Congress leader calls for government above community interests

Manipur needs a government that is seen as neutral by all communities and does not provide political protection to violence, Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh said on September 2.

Singh said the continuing conflict in the state had created a situation where the political leadership itself was viewed by different communities as aligned with competing interests and armed-group narratives.

Describing Manipur as an “active volcano”, the Congress leader said such perceptions were damaging the credibility of the government as a neutral authority.

He argued that when those in power are seen as having partisan loyalties, administrative decisions risk being judged through a community lens rather than on their merits. This, he said, makes it harder to build a lasting political solution to the conflict.

Singh called for a clear state policy based on three principles: no political protection for violence, no selective justice and no legitimisation of armed intimidation.

He also stressed that accountability must apply equally to everyone, regardless of community.

“Manipur needs a government that stands above all armed groups and above all community interests,” Singh said, arguing that peace could not be achieved by indefinitely managing the conflict.

He said restoring public confidence in the neutrality of the state was essential to any lasting peace process and that every victim must have access to justice irrespective of their community.