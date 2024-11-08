Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday stated that the state cannot accept illegal immigrants under the guise of inclusiveness.

He stressed the importance of prioritising the rights of indigenous communities while acknowledging the hardships faced by the people of Manipur for the benefit of future generations.

Speaking at a school event in Imphal, Singh remarked, "Manipur is in a transitional period. Many have faced hardships, with thousands leaving their homes and living in relief camps. Valuable lives have been lost. To protect the future generation, a firm stand and commitment is needed from politicians."

He noted that all 34 government-recognised tribes in the state, including Thadou, Hmar, Gangte, Tangkhul, Mao, and Maram, have been granted indigenous status. Singh emphasised that while inclusiveness is important, the state cannot accommodate outsiders or illegal immigrants, as it lacks the capacity to do so without endangering the indigenous communities.



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Singh also underscored the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "nation-first" approach, urging everyone to adopt it. He highlighted the role of education as the backbone of society and announced the formation of a syllabus committee to introduce a curriculum that would educate students about the state’s history and its diverse tribes.

Additionally, Singh mentioned the upcoming publication of a "Know Your Manipur" general knowledge book by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

On the progress in the education sector, he observed, "Today, we are seeing intense and healthy competition between government and private schools, and the results are beneficial for all of us."