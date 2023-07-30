In the backdrop of the ongoing Manipur ethnic conflict, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on July 30 raised concerns over potential security problems for the country if the situation is not addressed promptly. A delegation of opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc alliance visited Manipur and submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan on July 30, outlining their observations after interacting with the people of the northeastern state.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Chowdhury stated that the governor acknowledged their observations and expressed sorrow over the incidents of violence. She proposed an all-party delegation visit Manipur to engage with the people and foster trust among communities. The visiting MPs plan to present their observations in Parliament, seeking a discussion on the deteriorating situation in Manipur.

The delegation, consisting of 21 MPs, arrived in Manipur to assess the ground situation and meet victims affected by the three-month ethnic riots. On the first day of their visit, they visited relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district, and Churachandpur, interacting with the victims of the clashes.

Apart from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, the delegation includes members from various parties, such as TMC, JMM, DMK, RLD, RJD, RSP, JD(U), CPI, and CPI(M).

The ethnic clashes in Manipur erupted on May 3 during a 'Tribal Solidarity March,' opposing the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence has resulted in over 160 fatalities and numerous injuries, putting the region's stability at risk. Meiteis, constituting about 53 percent of the population, primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, make up 40 percent of the population and live in the hill districts.