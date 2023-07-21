Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 21 spoke on the ongoing uproar in Parliament concerning the Manipur issue, stating that it is a "serious and sensitive" matter that has affected all communities in the state. She addressed the gravity of the situation and emphasized the government's commitment to apprehending the perpetrators responsible for the distressing events.

Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the nation's collective feeling of shame regarding the incidents in Manipur. The Finance Minister acknowledged the severity of the challenges faced by the state and its communities, calling for swift and decisive action.

"It is a serious and sensitive issue that the state was going through, all communities were suffering," Sitharaman said, addressing the concerns raised during the parliamentary uproar.

"The perpetrators will have to be caught," Sitharaman asserted, assuring that the authorities are actively working to bring them to justice. She shared that some arrests have already been made, and every possible effort will be exerted to ensure that the culprits face the consequences of their actions.

The Manipur issue has gripped the nation's attention, prompting Parliament to convene and discuss the situation's implications for the state and its people.