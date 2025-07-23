Manipur issues high alert to curb influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring countries

Amid fears of illegal migration triggered by unrest in neighbouring countries, the Manipur government has issued a strict advisory directing all district authorities to tighten vigil and prevent unauthorised entry into the state.

The Home Department's directive mandates all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to maintain a robust surveillance system across international, inter-state, and inter-district boundaries. Any movement of suspected illegal migrants must be reported immediately, with mandatory collection of biometric and biographic data.

Migrants entering illegally are to be housed in secure, designated shelters, where they may receive humanitarian support but are not to be allowed to mix with the local population. The advisory makes it clear that all such individuals must be deported through due legal procedures.



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Each district is to form a committee involving police officials to inspect and monitor potential migrant-prone locations. Additionally, all exit-entry points under the Border Pass System must be closely observed to trace defaulters and overstayed cases.

A dedicated district-level Task Force, headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police and supported by officials from the DC's office, paramilitary forces (like Assam Rifles or BSF/CRPF), and biometric staff, must be made operational immediately.

The move underscores the state’s proactive approach to safeguarding its demographic balance and internal security at a time when regional instability poses growing challenges.