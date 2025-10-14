Manipur issues should be addressed at national level: Former CM Biren Singh

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasised that Manipur is an integral part of India and that all state-related issues must be handled at the national level.

Singh spoke to reporters after returning to Imphal today with a delegation of Manipur legislators, following meetings with central BJP leaders in New Delhi.

The delegation aimed to update the party on the state’s prevailing situation and the elected members’ proposal for restoring a popular government, alongside other public concerns, including grievances of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is a national party, and Manipur is part of India. Therefore, issues concerning the state should be addressed at the central level,” Biren Singh said, stressing the importance of prioritising stability, normalcy, and peace in the region.

He recalled that President’s Rule had been imposed in Manipur multiple times depending on law and order conditions. Even when a sufficient number of MLAs were available to form a government, the decision to maintain PR was taken to ensure the safety of life and property rather than political convenience.

Singh also condemned the demolition of the historic Manipur Rajbari in Shillong, describing the incident as “truly painful.” He said the Rajbari represented Manipur’s shared history and identity.

He recalled that when he first took office in 2017, the state did not have ownership of the Redlands Rajbari, and efforts were immediately initiated to preserve the heritage site.