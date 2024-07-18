The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has strongly condemned the alleged cold-blooded murder of three Hmar youths from the Kuki-Zo community in what they claim was a fake encounter by the Assam police. The victims—Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar and Joshua Lalrinsang—were reportedly apprehended without resistance while traveling in an autorickshaw in Assam’s Cachar district on July 16, 2024.

A video purportedly shot by the police captures the moment of their apprehension, followed by subsequent footage showing them bound and taken to an undisclosed forested location. Their bullet-riddled bodies surfaced later at the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) morgue, raising serious questions about the circumstances of their deaths.

The police account claims the three youths were arrested and later killed in a special operation at Bhuban Hills on July 17, 2024, alleging they were militants engaged in a crossfire. However, photos from the morgue revealed that the deceased individuals were the same youths detained the previous day by the police.

"This glaring inconsistency indicates a case of extra-judicial killings," stated the ITLF spokesperson. The Forum demands a fair investigation by the state government and urges the National Human Rights Commission to intervene and ensure justice for the victims. The ITLF also criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his public comments applauding the incident.