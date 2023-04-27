Ahead of chief minister N Biren Singh's visit to Churachandpur district for inauguration of Open Gym at PT Sports Complex New Lamka under Churachandpur on April 28, Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) had called total shut on the said day from 8 AM to 4 PM.

In a press release issued by ITLF on April 27 has stated that the forum strongly condemned the state government for conducting land survey and demolition of churches. Not to support any government related programme as a mark of dissatisfaction against the government, they resolved to call total shut down in Churachandpur district on April 28, 2023 (Friday) from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

The release said that they had submitted memorandum to state government several times to voice their grievances and apprehensions about the survey carried out by the government pertaining to Reserved Forests/ Protected Forests/ Wetlands/ Wildlife and the Eviction of villages.

They are deeply saddened and pained with demolition of Churches and has absolutely no consideration and respect for something which is deeply sacred to those of us following the Christian faith, it added.

The release also stated that even after repeated memoranda the Government has shown no signs of willingness, no sincerity to address the plight of the people nor has the Government shown any contrition with regard to this.

So, in light of the situation the ITLF has heeded the cry of the people and to show their dejection and dissatisfaction with the unlawful activities of the Government of Manipur, the ITLF is compelled to resort to non-cooperation of all Government - related programmes and call for a total shutdown in the district on the 28th April, 2023 (Friday) from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

The total shut is also endorsed by various other organizationswbased in Churachandpur district which includes All Lamka Unted Youth, Zou Sangnaupang Pawlpi and Kuki Students’ Organisation Churachandpur District Headquarters.