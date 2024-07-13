The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) in Manipur has penned an open letter to Home Minister Amit Shah. The letter addresses grave concerns over alleged high-handedness towards Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers by central agencies in Manipur, amidst ongoing ethnic conflicts.

The ITLF's letter condemned multiple incidents, notably in Jiribam’s Phaitol and Mongbung villages, where central security forces reportedly assaulted seven Kuki women and detained two village youths. Furthermore, the arrest of three Kuki volunteers following an arson attack and the burning of residences belonging to community leaders have exacerbated local tensions.

The Forum accused the majority community of conducting an ethnic cleansing campaign against Kuki-Zos, citing recent incidents of arson and violence perpetrated by Arambai Tenngol militants. They criticized the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) approach, alleging arrests of tribal defenders under terror charges without political resolution.

Highlighting security disparities, ITLF claimed that Meitei militants roam freely in the state capital with stolen weaponry, while Kuki-Zo villages face intensified combing operations. They demand equitable action and propose introducing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Imphal and the valley areas to curb weapon circulation and ensure security.

In response to accusations of illegal immigration and drug-related stereotypes, the ITLF urged comprehensive refugee documentation and rejects community-wide stigmatization. They challenge Chief Minister Biren Singh's claims of peace talks, asserting tribal leaders’ lack of involvement.

Amidst reports of military camp constructions, ITLF appealed for strategic placement to prevent heightened tensions, advocating for a political solution under Article 239A for Kuki-Zo autonomy.