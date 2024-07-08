The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), representing the Kuki-Zo community in Lamka, Outer Manipur, has addressed a letter to Shri Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, seeking his intervention in their ongoing plight.

Expressing gratitude for Gandhi's leadership and commitment to ending violence in Manipur, the ITLF highlighted severe challenges faced by the Kuki-Zo people under the current state government. They emphasized a dire lack of security improvements despite ongoing violence, resulting in over 200 deaths and the displacement of thousands.

Pagin Haokip, Chairman of ITLF, stated, 'Our community is under constant threat from militant groups, resulting in widespread destruction of homes, places of worship, and displacement of families.'"

The letter also highlighted economic hardships exacerbated by restricted access to essential supplies and halted development activities in Kuki-Zo areas. The community's limited connectivity to vital services due to geographical isolation was also highlighted as a pressing issue.

Muan Tombing, General Secretary of ITLF stated, 'The Kuki-Zo's inability to access state capital for job opportunities and education highlights systemic biases.'"

ITLF urged Gandhi to support their demands for a political resolution aligned with Congress party manifesto promises, emphasizing justice and socio-economic equity for the marginalized Kuki-Zo community.

ITLF expressed hope that Gandhi's leadership would bring an end to their suffering and facilitate a lasting solution to the Manipur crisis.