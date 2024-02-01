In a strong and united stance against the heinous murder of Ngangom Nevy, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) convened a press conference on February 1 at the Manipur Press Club, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits within a week and urging the state government to impose capital punishment.

Ngangom Nevy, a resident of Sugnu Mandop Leikai, had gone missing on May 28 during a period of heightened crisis. After months of uncertainty, a disturbing video surfaced on social media depicting the beheading of a man, suspected to be Nevy. Subsequently, his skeletal remains were discovered in Sokom Village, under Chandel district.

Condemning the brutal act, Chanthoi Aheibam, the Convenor of JAC, expressed distress over the manner in which Nevy was killed and the subsequent circulation of the gruesome video. Aheibam insisted that due to the severity of the crime, the state government must apprehend the perpetrators within a week and ensure they face capital punishment.

During the press conference, Aheibam raised concerns about the proximity of Sokom Village to the 37th Assam Rifles camp, merely 200 meters away. She criticized the lack of awareness or intervention by the Assam Rifles in response to the brutal killing, deeming it unfortunate. Aheibam, speaking on behalf of the people of Sugnu, expressed dissatisfaction and called for the removal of the Assam Rifles from the area, asserting that their presence seemed futile.

In addition to the demand for justice, Aheibam urged the state government to provide suitable compensation to Nevy's family. She further pleaded for permission to bury Nevy's decomposed body alongside other martyrs who lost their lives during the crisis.

The JAC has set a seven-day ultimatum for the state government to meet these demands, emphasizing the urgency of ensuring justice for Ngangom Nevy.