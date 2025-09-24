Manipur: JAC submits charter of demands after RIMS director fails to meet them over alleged medical negligence death

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed against the unnatural death of 35-year-old Chingsubam Manju has expressed deep disappointment after the Director of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) allegedly refused to meet them when they arrived to submit their charter of demands.

The delegation, which reached RIMS around noon on Wednesday, said they waited for nearly three hours before finally handing over their demands to the director’s secretary.

Addressing media at the Manipur Press Club, JAC convenor Chingsubam Ingenthaba condemned what he described as the “apathetic and disrespectful attitude” of the RIMS authorities, especially given the gravity of the incident. “Death of Chingsubam Manju was heartbreaking and emotional as it occurred due to alleged medical negligence. But the refusal of the RIMS director to meet us, even briefly, is very disappointing,” he said.



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According to the JAC, Manju—who had undergone regular check-ups with no reported complications—was admitted to RIMS on September 20 for delivery on the advice of her consulting doctor. She underwent two operations that day, the first allegedly without the presence of her consulting doctor. Following the second operation, which also resulted in the removal of her womb, Manju was shifted to the ICU. Despite receiving blood transfusions, she succumbed to excessive bleeding around 2:30 am on September 21.

The JAC’s charter of demands includes the immediate publication of an inquiry report into Manju’s death, stern action against doctors allegedly involved, due compensation for the bereaved family in favor of the newborn child, and assurance that no FIR or counter-FIR will be registered in connection with the incident at RIMS on September 21.

The convenor warned that the JAC would launch various forms of agitation if their demands are not fulfilled promptly.

The case has already triggered unrest at RIMS, with Manju’s death sparking protests that escalated into violence. Aggrieved locals reportedly assaulted a doctor—who sustained serious injuries and is now in the ICU—and vandalised hospital property, including the Medical Superintendent’s office.



On the other hand, Administration of RIMS, Imphal, after due consideration of all events leading to the demise of the patient and in recognition of the possibility of lapse in the medical procedure done in this case, has constituted an internal Committee to inquire into the matter and to submit its finding to the Competent Authority of RIMS, Imphal, for taking further appropriate Administrative action in

The Administration has also taken up the matter with the State Government to have another independent external Authority to also inquire into the matter, for taking appropriate action, as per law, and to ensure that justice prevails.

The Administration appeals to all with humility to maintain peace.

As the controversy deepens, public pressure is mounting on authorities to ensure accountability and justice for Manju’s death, which has reignited debates over alleged lapses in healthcare services at RIMS.



