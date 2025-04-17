The Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the custodial death of Khoisnam Sanajaoba alias Ibungo has sought justice for the deceased by submitting a memorandum with four charter demands to the Governor of Manipur.

The committee has warned that it will launch an intensive form of agitation if their demands are not fulfilled within five days.

Addressing the media during a press conference held today at the Manipur Press Club, Y. Nungsitombi, co-convenor of the JAC, stated that in order to get justice for Khoisnam Sanajaoba, who died under suspicious circumstances in judicial custody on April 13, a memorandum was submitted to the Governor of Manipur through his official representative. The JAC expects that the concerned authorities will act on their demands at the earliest.

Condemning the unfortunate incident, she said that the custodial death of a person amounts to a heinous crime against humanity. It constitutes a violation of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to life and liberty. She pointed out that the officials/authorities responsible for the arrest, investigation, granting of police or judicial custody, and custodial care of pre-trial or under-trial prisoners are duty-bound to uphold the rule of law. However, that was not the case in this instance.

To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, she stressed the importance of taking appropriate action against those responsible. Accordingly, the JAC demanded an investigation by an independent agency such as the CBI, or a judicial inquiry headed by a sitting or retired High Court judge.



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She further demanded that an FIR be lodged against all officials involved in the arrest, investigation, and custody of the deceased, Late Khoisnam Sanajaoba Singh alias Ibungo. Other demands include adequate ex gratia compensation, a suitable public employment/appointment for the next of kin, and the submission of the post-mortem report along with the raw-format videography.

While urging the Governor of Manipur to fulfil these demands within five days, she warned that the JAC would be compelled to launch various forms of agitation if justice is delayed.

It may be mentioned that a 27-year-old under-trial prisoner, Khoisnam Sanajaoba, died in judicial custody on April 13 at JNIMS Casualty.

Sanajaoba, son of Gandhi from Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai, was arrested on March 31 along with four others for their alleged involvement with the underground outfit KCP Noyon (MLF) from Sawombung Thongkhong.

He was remanded to Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa on April 10. After three days in judicial custody, he was admitted to JNIMS for treatment and passed away.

In response, locals of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai formed the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and held a protest demonstration yesterday, demanding justice, the arrest of those responsible, and complete transparency in the investigation.