Janata Dal (United), Manipur, General Secretary and North-East in-charge of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) have jointly objected to episode 61 of “Mor Talks” alleging that the discussion contains full of bias and wrong information which can mislead the viewers.

Both political parties demanded to delete the videos at earliest or else legal action would be taken.

Addressing the media, the General Secretary of JD (U) Manipur state unit, Sanglakpam Preshorjit said that it is very unfortunate to see episode number 61 of “Mor Talks” aired on August 13 on YouTube.

The said programme hosted by retired major general Yash Mor and general Amit Bansal who claimed himself a defence strategist as a guest of the show that primarily focused on the ongoing crisis in Manipur contained a lot of wrong information.

''The guest of the show defamed the reputation of highly respectable institutions like Manipur Police, Indian Army by questioning the work of mentioned law enforcing agencies,'' he added.

He further continued that during the discussion, they talked about Manipur history and Bansal had mentioned information on 600 BC of Manipur history which people have never heard before.

''Amit Bansal also allegedly accused the Meitei community of starting the present crisis. Presenting all this kind of falsified report amid this critical juncture of Manipur is highly condemnable. They should face legal consequences if they are not going to remove the video at the earliest,'' Preshorjit added.

Supplementing to media briefing, National General Secretary, who is also North East in-charge, Wangkheirakpam Shreeman said that it is quite surprising that such highly respectable officers are conducting the talk show in a very biased manner.

''It seems the show was held with some vested interest to present the Manipur community in a bad light. Amit Bansal highlighting the Manipur community as a highly community-wise polarised state during the talk is very unfortunate. The guest even made allegations against Meira Paibis and tried to defame the High Court of Manipur,'' he added.

He also said that the talk show helps in fuelling the ongoing crisis instead of dousing it, adding, ''Apart from this, error and wrong information expressed by the guest can misguide many viewers.''

''The programme host should delete the video and the guest should make a public apology. Otherwise, we will file defamation against them,” Shreeman warned.

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