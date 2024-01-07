The Janata Dal (United) has condemned the recent arrest of two journalists in Manipur.

In a press release signed by Manipur JD(U) vice-president O Nabakishore Singh, the party targeted the BJP government in Manipur over the recent arrests of two vernacular language newspapers. The JD(U) raised the issue of the recent arrests of journalists Wangkhemcha Shyamjai and Dhanabir Maibam by over charges of "provocative news" and "Instigating hate."

"The State Government of Manipur have arrested two Editors, namely, Shri WangkhemchaSamjai, Chief Editor, Kangleipakki Meira, an evening daily, and Shri Maibam Dhanabir, Editor of Hueyen Lanpao, local Manipuri daily on various charges under Indian Penal Code recently. Such acts of the state against the media persons is against the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by Article 19 of the Constitution of India and it warrants condemnation at the highest terms," said the JD(U) press release.

The JD(U) also called upon the BJP government to exercise restraint in dealing with mediapersons in the interest of democracy.

"The fact that media plays an important role in the effective functioning of democracy. The recent action of intimidating and arresting important media persons in Manipur is highly condemned by Janata Dal (United), Manipur. The party also appeals to the State Government to exercise restraint in dealing with media persons in the interest of democracy in the state in future," siad JD(U).

Wangkhemcha Shyamjai, the news editor of a vernacular newspaper Kangleipakki Meira, was arrested on December 29 last year, for allegedly publishing an article on December 2 that is “likely to cause communal disharmony and tension”. Following this the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) jointly appealed the authorities concerned to release him at earliest. On December 31, he was granted bail.

On the other hand, the Editor of Hueiyen Lanpao, a prominent vernacular newspaper in Manipur, Dhanabir Maibam, was allegedly picked up by Imphal Police on January 5. Maibam has been held by the Manipur police for “promoting enmity on the ground of religion and race”. He was arrested on a complained filed by Manipur BJP’s vice president Laishram Meenabanta Singh accusing Shyamjai’s newspaper of “instigating hate”.

