Manipur: JD(U) urges Governor Bhalla to resolve Kuki-Meitei conflict

The Manipur unit of Janata Dal (United) has urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to take urgent steps to resolve the ongoing Kuki-Meitei ethnic conflict through dialogue and stakeholder engagement.

In a formal memorandum submitted to the Governor, JD(U) Manipur President Ksh Biren Singh highlighted the deep socio-economic distress caused by the prolonged crisis.

“The socio-economic condition of people from all communities has been severely affected, and displaced persons are suffering psychological trauma and loss of self-respect,” Singh stated. He emphasised that the delay in addressing the conflict has only intensified the suffering and hardship for many in the state.



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The party appealed to the Governor to facilitate the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from both the Kuki and Meitei communities to their original homes. They stressed the need for resolving the “protracted conflict” at the earliest through constructive negotiations with all concerned stakeholders.

Additionally, JD(U) called for the early conduct of elections to local self-governing bodies, including panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies such as municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The party also demanded elections for autonomous district councils, arguing that restoring democratically elected institutions is essential for lasting peace and governance in the state.